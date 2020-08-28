France Reports Almost 7,400 New COVID-19 Cases, Rate Nears All-Time High - Authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) France registered 7,379 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, just behind March 31 when the country confirmed over 7,500 new cases, the French Public Health Agency (DGS) said in a press release on Friday.

On Thursday, France confirmed 6,111 new cases.

"New confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ” 7,379 cases," the DGS said.

According to the DGS, over 4,500 coronavirus-positive patients are currently being treated in hospitals, and 389 of them are in the ICUs.

Earlier this week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has said that the coronavirus is spreading all over the country, specifying that 21 departments are Currency in the "red zone." Paris and several other cities have made wearing face masks mandatory.