France Reports Nearly 300 COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 2,606 - Health Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) France has confirmed 292 COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, and the death toll climbed to 2,606 in the country, Jerome Salomon, the head of France's public health service, said on Sunday.

According to Salomon, the total number of cases in France reached 40,174, and "19,354 people with confirmed coronavirus were hospitalized."

More than 7,000 people in France fully recovered from COVID-19, the official added.