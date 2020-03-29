UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 37,575 - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:29 AM

France Reports Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 37,575 - Health Authorities

France has confirmed 37,575 cases of the coronavirus infection, up from 32,964 announced a day earlier, the French health agency said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) France has confirmed 37,575 cases of the coronavirus infection, up from 32,964 announced a day earlier, the French health agency said on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 2,314 after 319 people died from coronavirus-related complications in the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities.

Related Topics

France Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK president urges Modi to release Kashmiri priso ..

20 minutes ago

Second batch of donations from Jack Ma Foundation ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister for accelerating research wo ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior extends National Disinfection ..

31 minutes ago

Guinea opposition rejects constitutional referendu ..

2 minutes ago

UAE gross bank assets up to AED3.095 trillion in F ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.