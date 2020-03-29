France Reports Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 37,575 - Health Authorities

France has confirmed 37,575 cases of the coronavirus infection, up from 32,964 announced a day earlier, the French health agency said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) France has confirmed 37,575 cases of the coronavirus infection, up from 32,964 announced a day earlier, the French health agency said on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 2,314 after 319 people died from coronavirus-related complications in the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities.