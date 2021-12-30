France Reports Record 208,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) France registered on Wednesday 208,000 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, which is the country's new record since the beginning of the pandemic, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

The previous record of almost 180,000 new cases was reported in France on Tuesday.

"The figures that were published today by the country's agency for public health show that the number of those infected continues to rise... Within the past 24 hours, 208,000 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in France," Veran said at a meeting of the French lower house of parliament.

Veran explained that every second French citizen catches coronavirus, which is an unprecedented situation in France. Currently, about a million COVID-19 patients in France are getting treatment, according to the minister.

"The situation in our country's hospitals is alarming due to the wave sparked by the Delta coronavirus strain.

Medical institutions in several regions, where the white plan (emergency plan applied in the event of terrorist acts, pandemics, calamities, etc.) was launched, are under strong pressure," Veran said.

As many as 70% of COVID-19 patients in intensive care wards in Paris have not been vaccinated against the disease, Veran added.

However, the French authorities have not yet introduced tough restrictions for the holidays. Measures already introduced include closure of nightclubs, a ban on meetings of over 2,000 people indoors and over 5,000 outdoors, and a shift to remote work for 3-4 days a week in companies where it is possible. Cafes, bars, and restaurants remain open.

As of Tuesday, 77% of the French population has been vaccinated.