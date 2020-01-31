France reports sixth confirmed coronavirus case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France on Friday confirmed a sixth case of infection by the novel coronavirus from China

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :France on Friday confirmed a sixth case of infection by the novel coronavirus from China.

Director General of Health Jerome Salomon told reporters that a doctor was diagnosed with the virus after being infected by a patient.

The doctor was hospitalized in isolation in Paris, and "his condition does not inspire concern," said Salomon.

The novel coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, which originated in Wuhan city, is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

The virus has raised alarm globally with cases reported across Asia, Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide. Several airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.