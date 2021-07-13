UrduPoint.com
France Requires Vaccination Or Negative Test In Bars, Trains, Planes From August - Macron

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) A sanitary pass indicating a vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will become mandatory in France from August to visit bars, restaurants, as well as when boarding a train or plane, President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Starting in August, a sanitary pass will be required in cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, hospitals, nursing homes, as well as on planes, trains and long-distance buses," Macron said in his address to the nation on Monday.

In addition, from July 21, a sanitary pass will be required when visiting cultural events, shows, performances, festivals. All visitors over 12 years old will have to provide a sanitary pass, the president noted.

