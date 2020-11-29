France Rescuers Save 45 Migrants Attempting to Cross English Channel - Maritime Prefecture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) French rescuers have saved 45 migrants who were trying to cross the English Channel on a boat, the Maritime Prefecture for the Channel and the North Sea said on Sunday.

Migrants, among them a pregnant woman and children, were rescued off the coast of the Leffrinckoucke commune in the Nord province on Saturday evening.

Several migrants appeared to be in a state of hypothermia after their boat faced difficulties in the sea but no serious injuries have been reported.

On Saturday, Pairs and London inked a new deal to curb illegal migration via the English Channel that envisions the deployment of additional French coastline officers.