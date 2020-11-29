UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Rescuers Save 45 Migrants Attempting To Cross English Channel - Maritime Prefecture

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

France Rescuers Save 45 Migrants Attempting to Cross English Channel - Maritime Prefecture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) French rescuers have saved 45 migrants who were trying to cross the English Channel on a boat, the Maritime Prefecture for the Channel and the North Sea said on Sunday.

Migrants, among them a pregnant woman and children, were rescued off the coast of the Leffrinckoucke commune in the Nord province on Saturday evening.

Several migrants appeared to be in a state of hypothermia after their boat faced difficulties in the sea but no serious injuries have been reported.

On Saturday, Pairs and London inked a new deal to curb illegal migration via the English Channel that envisions the deployment of additional French coastline officers.

Related Topics

London Nord Women Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recove ..

1 hour ago

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

2 hours ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

3 hours ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.