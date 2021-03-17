UrduPoint.com
France Respects UK Decision To Raise Nuclear Arsenal Cap - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:50 PM

France Respects UK Decision to Raise Nuclear Arsenal Cap - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) France respects the United Kingdom's sovereign decision to raise the cap on its nuclear arsenal, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

London on Tuesday made public its new defense and foreign policy strategy, which mentions increasing the UK nuclear weapons stockpile to 260 warheads, reversing the government's previous plans to reduce it to 180 by mid-2020s.

"The decision [made by] the United Kingdom, France's strategic partner and ally, to raise its nuclear arsenal's cap is a sovereign decision. We have absolute respect for it," a ministry spokesperson said during a briefing.

The official stated that the UK decision was motivated by the disruption of the strategic balance, as well as diversification of threats within the last decade, adding that Paris shares this security outlook and is very concerned about it.

"As President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] observed in his speech of February 7, 2020, unlike France and its allies, some countries purposefully choose a non-transparent, aggressive even, nuclear policy, including blackmail," the spokesperson said.

In light of that, France is still committed to promoting international security and disarmament, urging other countries to demonstrate transparency of their doctrines and nuclear arsenals, according to the foreign ministry.

