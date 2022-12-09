UrduPoint.com

France Resumes Movie Exports To Russia - Russian Cinema Owners

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) France has resumed the supply of movies to Russia, with release dates already determined for February and April, Alexey Voronkov, the head of the Russian Association of Cinema Owners, told Sputnik.

"Most recently, France has resumed the supplies of movies. Moreover, the release dates have already been determined for February and, it seems, for April as well. Two large movies are coming made by French studios ” 'Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom' and the new version of 'The Three Musketeers,'" Voronkov said.

There is currently no information about the return of other foreign movie producers to the Russian market, Voronkov added. At the same time, he expressed hope that a special bill would be passed to "regulate the relationship of all intellectual rights for copyright holders presented on Russian territory.

"

"If we establish a mechanism that is being worked out now... Then, I think, we will be able to build a new model next year and somehow organize the work by the middle or end of the year. And as for returning everything to normal mode within a year, I am more than sure it will not take place. If everything starts to return, it will work on new conditions," the head of the cinema owners association added.

Many foreign movies withdrew from Russian cinemas as part of Western sanctions imposed on the country over its special military operation launched in Ukraine on February 24.

