France Returns Skulls Of Algerians Who Fought Colonisation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:32 PM

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Algeria on Friday received the skulls of 24 resistance fighters decapitated during France's colonial occupation of the North African country, and which had been stored for decades in a Paris museum.

The return of the remains comes amid a global reexamination of the legacy of colonialism since the May killing of 46-year-old African American George Floyd by a white police officer sparked mass protests.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged countries to make amends for "centuries of violence and discrimination".

The skulls, once viewed as war trophies by French colonial officers, were flown into Algiers airport on a Hercules C-130 transport plane, escorted on arrival by Algerian fighter jets.

More Stories From World

