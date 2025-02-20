France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France returned on Thursday its sole military base in Ivory Coast to the west African nation's authorities, marking an end to decades of French presence at the site

PortBouët, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) France returned on Thursday its sole military base in Ivory Coast to the west African nation's authorities, marking an end to decades of French presence at the site.

The French and Ivorian defence ministers signed a document to confirm the return, shortly after the Ivorian flag was raised in the base's parade ground.

Though the handover comes as a spate of France's former colonies in west Africa weaken ties with their former imperial ruler, both sides stressed that relations remained warm.

"This act marks a new era in the friendship and strategic collaboration between our two countries," Ivorian Defence Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara said.

His French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu said that as "the world is changing.

.. it's obvious that our military relationship should change".

Lecornu hailed the base's handover as a "historic moment" for the two countries, who share "a relationship built on friendship and a high level of professionalism".

"The presence of France is changing, but not disappearing," he said.

Ouattara also said he wanted to "reassure" France that military cooperation between the two countries would be "as good as it has always been" in the future.

A changing of the guard took place at the beginning of the ceremony to mark the transfer of security responsibilities to the Ivorian army.

In the last few weeks, around 100 Ivorian paratroopers have also moved into the camp, and joint exercises took place between the two armies.