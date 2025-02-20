France Returns Sole Military Base To Ivory Coast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:57 PM
France returned on Thursday its sole military base in Ivory Coast to the west African nation's authorities, marking an end to decades of French presence at the site
PortBouët, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) France returned on Thursday its sole military base in Ivory Coast to the west African nation's authorities, marking an end to decades of French presence at the site.
The French and Ivorian defence ministers signed a document to confirm the return, shortly after the Ivorian flag was raised in the base's parade ground.
Though the handover comes as a spate of France's former colonies in west Africa weaken ties with their former imperial ruler, both sides stressed that relations remained warm.
"This act marks a new era in the friendship and strategic collaboration between our two countries," Ivorian Defence Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara said.
His French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu said that as "the world is changing.
.. it's obvious that our military relationship should change".
Lecornu hailed the base's handover as a "historic moment" for the two countries, who share "a relationship built on friendship and a high level of professionalism".
"The presence of France is changing, but not disappearing," he said.
Ouattara also said he wanted to "reassure" France that military cooperation between the two countries would be "as good as it has always been" in the future.
A changing of the guard took place at the beginning of the ceremony to mark the transfer of security responsibilities to the Ivorian army.
In the last few weeks, around 100 Ivorian paratroopers have also moved into the camp, and joint exercises took place between the two armies.
Recent Stories
DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% YoY to AED584.4 million
CS reviews preparations for Ramazan
SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights
Two killed, three injured in Panjgur firing
Solar panels to be provided to the areas without electricity: Nasir Shah
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast
Islamabad Bar Association, Minhaj-ul-Quran host book fair
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth
National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off
Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institu ..
AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers
More Stories From World
-
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast3 minutes ago
-
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast6 minutes ago
-
France's parliament votes to ban some uses of 'forever chemicals'14 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro slams 'authoritarian regime' over coup plot charges1 hour ago
-
Ousted South Korean president sought to stop 'dictatorship', says lawyer3 hours ago
-
Renault posts record profitability in 20243 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka passenger train kills six elephants3 hours ago
-
London Fashion Week launches with ode to gender-fluid designs3 hours ago
-
Golf: Honda LPGA scores3 hours ago
-
Taiwan security chief says Trump's support for island 'very strong'3 hours ago
-
Spanish PM says will visit Kyiv on Monday3 hours ago
-
Dar heads home after participating in high-level UNSC meeting on multilateralism, other events1 hour ago