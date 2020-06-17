UrduPoint.com
France Reverses Ban On Use Of Chokeholds Following Police Protests - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:33 AM

France has canceled the ban on police use of chokeholds in response to an outcry from police that the restraining technique is key to their personal safety, French Police Chief Frederic Veaux said in a letter to union leaders

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) France has canceled the ban on police use of chokeholds in response to an outcry from police that the restraining technique is key to their personal safety, French Police Chief Frederic Veaux said in a letter to union leaders.

The announcement comes after Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced that police will be banned from employing chokeholds or neckholds.

"While awaiting a clarification of the new framework and details of when circumstances require it, the technique known as the chokehold will continue to be used with restraint and discernment," he wrote according to AFP, which saw the letter.

Veaux added that a commission will be set up to review the technique and offer substitutions, the agency reported.

Bans of excessive police force have become central demands of worldwide protests sparked by the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, US.

Protesters in France are some of the most aggressive and regularly engage in fisticuffs with the police, making police unions outwardly support keeping the controversial technique in place.

