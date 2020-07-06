France Reverses Pandemic-Related Ban on Unapproved Demonstrations

The French State Council allowed on Monday demonstrations to occur without the approval of the authorities, after the government had previously banned them on May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The French State Council allowed on Monday demonstrations to occur without the approval of the authorities, after the government had previously banned them on May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The requirement to obtain an authorization before organizing a demonstration on a public road is excessive," the statement read.

The statement followed the amendment to the governmental decree of May 31 about a ban on gatherings of more than ten people over the COVID-19 epidemic. The state decided that meetings having more than ten people are possible if first approved by the authorities.

"There is serious doubt that this new procedure does not disproportionately harm the freedom of demonstration," the statement read, adding that the State Council "suspends the provisions of the decree of May 31 that provide for this procedure.

However, the State Council indicated that all demonstrations will be allowed only if participants observe the necessary health measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Moreover, the ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people included in the government decree of May 31 remains "justified in the current health conditions," the statement read.

As of Monday, France has reported 204,222 COVID-19 cases and 29,896 related fatalities.