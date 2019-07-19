UrduPoint.com
France Revises June Temperature Record Up To 46 Degrees

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

France revises June temperature record up to 46 degrees

An area in southern France in June recorded the country's first ever 46 degree temperature, the French state weather service said on Friday, revising up the country's all-time record reached in last month's heatwave

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :An area in southern France in June recorded the country's first ever 46 degree temperature, the French state weather service said on Friday, revising up the country's all-time record reached in last month's heatwave.

Much of Europe sweltered through sizzling heat in late June, with temperatures in France in particular breaking all-time records.

At the peak of the heatwave on June 28, Meteo-France had said the record was 45.9 degrees Celsius (114.6 degrees Fahrenheit) registered in Gallargues-le-Montueux, a village in the southern department of Gard near Montpellier.

But it announced on Friday that after a new analysis of the data, a record 46.0 degrees Celsius had been recorded in Verargues in the nearby Herault department on the same day.

