France Revises June Temperature Record Up To 46 Degrees
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:45 PM
An area in southern France in June recorded the country's first ever 46 degree temperature, the French state weather service said on Friday, revising up the country's all-time record reached in last month's heatwave
Much of Europe sweltered through sizzling heat in late June, with temperatures in France in particular breaking all-time records.
At the peak of the heatwave on June 28, Meteo-France had said the record was 45.9 degrees Celsius (114.6 degrees Fahrenheit) registered in Gallargues-le-Montueux, a village in the southern department of Gard near Montpellier.
But it announced on Friday that after a new analysis of the data, a record 46.0 degrees Celsius had been recorded in Verargues in the nearby Herault department on the same day.