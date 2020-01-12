France Rolls Back Most Criticized Provision of Pension Reform Amid Protests - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The French government has decided to suspend the most criticized provision of the draft pension reform and not to increase the retirement age required for receiving a full pension to 64 years, the France Info broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing a letter from the country's prime minister, Edouard Philippe, to trade unions.

Another large-scale rally against pension reform is taking place in Paris on Saturday. The protest was accompanied by riots.

The pension reform announced by the French authorities, among other things, envisaged keeping the retirement age at 62. However, to get a full pension, the French would have to work until they are 64 years old. This provision caused a backlash from trade unions.

According to the broadcaster, Philippe sent a letter to the unions, saying that this rule will be temporarily excluded from the draft law on pension reform.

It is expected that the relevant bill will be submitted to the French parliament in February.

One of France's largest trade unions, the Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), welcomed the government's decision to temporarily abandon the most criticized provision of the draft reform.

"The Confederation welcomes the removal of the base age from the provisions of the bill. This refusal indicates the willingness of the government to compromise," the trade union said in a communique.

A nationwide strike began in early December of last year in response to the government's plans to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. The decision has angered many public service employees.