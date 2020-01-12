UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Rolls Back Most Criticized Provision Of Pension Reform Amid Protests - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

France Rolls Back Most Criticized Provision of Pension Reform Amid Protests - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The French government has decided to suspend the most criticized provision of the draft pension reform and not to increase the retirement age required for receiving a full pension to 64 years, the France Info broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing a letter from the country's prime minister, Edouard Philippe, to trade unions.

Another large-scale rally against pension reform is taking place in Paris on Saturday. The protest was accompanied by riots.

The pension reform announced by the French authorities, among other things, envisaged keeping the retirement age at 62. However, to get a full pension, the French would have to work until they are 64 years old. This provision caused a backlash from trade unions.

According to the broadcaster, Philippe sent a letter to the unions, saying that this rule will be temporarily excluded from the draft law on pension reform.

It is expected that the relevant bill will be submitted to the French parliament in February.

One of France's largest trade unions, the Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), welcomed the government's decision to temporarily abandon the most criticized provision of the draft reform.

"The Confederation welcomes the removal of the base age from the provisions of the bill. This refusal indicates the willingness of the government to compromise," the trade union said in a communique.

A nationwide strike began in early December of last year in response to the government's plans to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. The decision has angered many public service employees.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Riots Parliament France Paris February December From Government

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

26 minutes ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

36 minutes ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UNGA President

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indonesian FM

1 hour ago

Zekenskyy Says Crucial for Ukraine to Receive Bodi ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.