UrduPoint.com

France Rules Out Military Solution Of Ukraine Situation - Senior Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 01:31 PM

France Rules Out Military Solution of Ukraine Situation - Senior Diplomat

France is not considering a military solution to the Ukrainian crisis, French State Secretary for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) France is not considering a military solution to the Ukrainian crisis, French State Secretary for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced sanctions against Moscow, which will target 351 lawmakers of the parliament's lower house, the State Duma, and 27 individuals and legal entities.

"Sanctions are a difficult option, we should be united in this, but we do not see a military option. Sanctions are already a strong signal," Beaune told France Inter broadcaster.

The new round of EU sanctions followed recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk from Ukraine, adopted by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

In the meantime, tensions in the breakaway region of Donbas continue to mount, with the republics reporting further shelling by the Ukrainian army. Last week, the local authorities announced general mobilization and launched the evacuation of Donbas civilians to Russia.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament France Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence From

Recent Stories

UN chief vows to find peaceful solution to Ukraine ..

UN chief vows to find peaceful solution to Ukraine's crises

2 minutes ago
 Govt focusing industrialization to create jobs, en ..

Govt focusing industrialization to create jobs, enhance exports: Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 Nearly 76,000 vehicles registered in Turkiye in Ja ..

Nearly 76,000 vehicles registered in Turkiye in January

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan tested positive for COV ..

Chief Minister Balochistan tested positive for COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to expand military-to-m ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to expand military-to-military bilateral cooperation

28 minutes ago
 Beijing on Possibility of Imposing Sanctions on Ru ..

Beijing on Possibility of Imposing Sanctions on Russia: China Opposes Unilateral ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>