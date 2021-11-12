France, Russia Agree on Necessity to Observe Minsk Agreements on Donbas - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) France and Russia agreed on the necessity to observe Minsk agreements on Donbas during the 2+2 format meeting between foreign and defense ministers on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"When discussing the situation in Ukraine, the ministers reaffirmed the need for strict observance of the Minsk agreements, which remain the only internationally recognized legal basis for resolving the internal conflict in this country," the minister said in a statement.