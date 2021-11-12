UrduPoint.com

France, Russia Agree On Necessity To Observe Minsk Agreements On Donbas - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:59 PM

France, Russia Agree on Necessity to Observe Minsk Agreements on Donbas - Moscow

France and Russia agreed on the necessity to observe Minsk agreements on Donbas during the 2+2 format meeting between foreign and defense ministers on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) France and Russia agreed on the necessity to observe Minsk agreements on Donbas during the 2+2 format meeting between foreign and defense ministers on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"When discussing the situation in Ukraine, the ministers reaffirmed the need for strict observance of the Minsk agreements, which remain the only internationally recognized legal basis for resolving the internal conflict in this country," the minister said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Minsk

Recent Stories

French Investigators Probe Rape Claim in Elysee Pa ..

French Investigators Probe Rape Claim in Elysee Palace - Reports

51 seconds ago
 SpaceX Postpones Launch of Starlink Satellite Flee ..

SpaceX Postpones Launch of Starlink Satellite Fleet Due to Poor Weather - Compan ..

54 seconds ago
 APEC Leaders Recognize Importance of Stable Energy ..

APEC Leaders Recognize Importance of Stable Energy Markets - Declaration

55 seconds ago
 Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

57 seconds ago
 Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With ..

Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With French Counterparts - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Govt serious in introducing mechanized mining: KP ..

Govt serious in introducing mechanized mining: KP CM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.