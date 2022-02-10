France, Russia Must Work Together to Maintain Stability - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) France and Russia must work together to maintain stability and restore confidence, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Macron arrived in Moscow on Monday, where he held five-hour talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, the French leader met in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meetings focused on discussion of the situation in Ukraine.

"In Moscow, President Putin and I had a rich, meaningful exchange of views. To maintain stability, peace and restore trust mechanisms, it is our duty to work together. We are both convinced of this," Macron wrote on Instagram.