UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Russia Negotiating Date To Resume Bilateral Flights - Paris

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

France, Russia Negotiating Date to Resume Bilateral Flights - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Paris and Moscow are currently discussing the exact date for resuming flights between the countries amid the improving epidemiological situation, a representative of the French Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, Russia's Izvestia newspaper reported, citing sources, that the government was preparing a new list of countries, with which the air traffic would be resumed. The list is reportedly set to be unveiled later this week. According to the newspaper, among these destinations are France, Hungary, Malta, Cyprus, Jordan, Egypt's Cairo and China's Shanghai. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova's office told journalists that there had been no new decisions regarding air traffic resumption yet, while the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya refused to comment on the report.

"Discussions on the topic are ongoing," the representative said when asked whether the exact date for resuming air traffic between France and Russia has been fixed.

The diplomat did not provide any details on the issue.

In March, Russia suspended all international flights in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus infection. On August 1, Russia has started gradually resuming air traffic with a number of foreign states. Flights are operated from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don to London and Istanbul. Russia also resumed flights to Turkish resorts on August 10 and to Switzerland on August 15. Starting August 20, Russia resumed international flights from three more Russian cities ” Kazan, Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Egypt France Traffic London Shanghai Cairo Paris Kaliningrad Kazan Novosibirsk St. Petersburg Istanbul Switzerland Cyprus Malta Hungary March August Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

3 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

2 hours ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

2 hours ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

2 hours ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.