France, Rwanda have 'good basis' to create relationship: Kagame

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Monday that Rwanda and France have a "good basis" to create a relationship after a landmark report acknowledged French responsibility over the 1994 genocide.

"I think France and Rwanda have a chance now and a good basis on which to create a good relationship as the case should have been," Kagame told journalists from the France 24 television channel and RFI radio. "We are in the process of normalisation," he added.