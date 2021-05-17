UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Rwanda Have 'good Basis' To Create Relationship: Kagame

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:16 PM

France, Rwanda have 'good basis' to create relationship: Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Monday that Rwanda and France have a "good basis" to create a relationship after a landmark report acknowledged French responsibility over the 1994 genocide

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Monday that Rwanda and France have a "good basis" to create a relationship after a landmark report acknowledged French responsibility over the 1994 genocide.

"I think France and Rwanda have a chance now and a good basis on which to create a good relationship as the case should have been," Kagame told journalists from the France 24 television channel and RFI radio. "We are in the process of normalisation," he added.

Related Topics

France Rwanda TV From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

6 minutes ago

Street criminals arrested after encounter

40 seconds ago

WTO Chief Says World Needs to Double or Even Tripl ..

42 seconds ago

Russia's GDP Down 1% Year-on-Year in Q1 2021 - Ros ..

43 seconds ago

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State review d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.