France sanctions 28 'extremist' Israeli settlers

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) France on Tuesday said it was imposing sanctions against 28 "extremist Israeli settlers" who it accuses of committing human rights abuses against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank.

The 28 individuals are now banned from entering French territory, the foreign ministry said.

It said it firmly condemned "unacceptable" violence perpetrated by settlers against the Palestinian population that had increased in recent months.

"It the responsibility of the Israeli authorities to put an end to it and to prosecute those who commit it," it added.

France would also be seeking sanctions at European level, it said.

The French announcement comes after the United Kingdom on Monday said it was sanctioning four "extremist Israeli settlers" accused of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The United States had already announced punitive measures against one of them, as well as three others, on February 1 over what it called "intolerable" violence.