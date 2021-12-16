UrduPoint.com

France Says Amazon Must Charge More For Book Deliveries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 07:57 PM

France says Amazon must charge more for book deliveries

Amazon and other e-commerce sites in France will have to charge more for book deliveries, according to a law voted Thursday aimed at helping traditional bookstores survive tough online competition

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Amazon and other e-commerce sites in France will have to charge more for book deliveries, according to a law voted Thursday aimed at helping traditional bookstores survive tough online competition.

The new rules target retail giants like Amazon, which charges the legal minimum of one euro cent ($0.01) for home book deliveries, leaving French publishers and stores unable to compete.

Laure Darcos, a senator sponsoring the law, accused Amazon of pursuing "a predatory business model" that had to be curbed.

In future, book deliveries "cannot be offered free of charge" the new law says, but must carry a "minimum charge" the level of which will be set by the French government.

Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said the law, which was backed by the National Assembly in October before winning unanimous Senate approval Thursday, will "promote fairness" in the book trade.

Amazon, which had been lobbying against the law, said the new measure would amputate the purchasing power of French consumers by an annual 250 million Euros as delivery charges rise.

A spokesman said that 40 percent of Amazon's book deliveries went to French areas with no bookshops which he said was the case for "90 percent of French municipalities".

France has 3,300 independent book shops, more than most other European countries, but the bricks-and-mortar outlets suffered during Covid lockdowns that kept customers away even as the online book market flourished.

A fixed price system for books, in force since 1981, protects them from discounting by online competitors.

Banned from cutting book prices directly, internet giants like Amazon instead made home deliveries practically free, a strategy the traditional outlets with already dwindling margins were unable to match.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Internet Business France Price Euro October Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

15 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

27 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

30 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

45 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.