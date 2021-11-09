UrduPoint.com

France Says Belarus 'seeking To Destabilise EU' With Migrant Surge

France accused Belarus Tuesday of trying to destabilise the EU by allowing thousands of migrants to mass on the Poland border, saying Paris was ready to consider tougher sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko's administration

"This regime is seeking to destabilise the European Union by encouraging migrant trafficking," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that France was prepared to examine a "reinforcement" of sanctions at an EU foreign ministers meeting on November 15.

