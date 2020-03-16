UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Says Coronavirus Situation 'deteriorating Very Fast'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:38 PM

France says coronavirus situation 'deteriorating very fast'

The coronavirus outbreak in France is "very worrying" and "deteriorating very fast", the head of the country's health service said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus outbreak in France is "very worrying" and "deteriorating very fast", the head of the country's health service said Monday.

"The number of cases double every three days," Jerome Salomon said on France Inter.

"I want our citizens to realise that there are people who are sick, who are in intensive care and that (their number) runs into hundreds," he said.

According to the latest official figures published on Sunday, France has had 127 coronavirus deaths and 5,423 confirmed cases.

That was a jump of 36 deaths and over 900 cases in 24 hours.

More than 400 people have been hospitalised in a serious condition.

"There is a real worry that the speed of the outbreak could saturate hospitals and this is something we absolutely want to avoid," Salomon said, singling out the badly affected eastern region of Alsace near Germany and the greater Paris area.

"This is why we must do everything to slow down the outbreak," he said.

"Each Frenchman and Frenchwoman must tell themselves every morning: how can I reduce by a third or fourth the number of people I approach?"Remain at home, it's as simple as that."

Related Topics

France Germany Paris Sunday National University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

8 minutes ago

US ramps up virus response with shutdowns, rate cu ..

3 minutes ago

High-Ranking Iranian Cleric Dies From Coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises to 18 - A ..

3 minutes ago

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali join HBL PSL 2020

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks end 4.03% lower

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.