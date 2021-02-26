France says digital tax deal by the summer 'within reach'

The French government said on Friday that a global digital tax deal was possible within months after the US decided to drop its condition that adherence should be voluntary

An agreement by the summer was now "within reach" and had to "concluded without delay", Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told a meeting with his G20 counterparts.