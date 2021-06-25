France says Europe needs 'high-level' dialogue with Russia

France insisted Friday that the EU should engage in a "high level" dialogue with an increasingly aggressive Russia, after Paris and Berlin failed to garner sufficient support among fellow EU members for renewing Brussels-Moscow summits

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :France insisted Friday that the EU should engage in a "high level" dialogue with an increasingly aggressive Russia, after Paris and Berlin failed to garner sufficient support among fellow EU members for renewing Brussels-Moscow summits.

"Europe too must speak at a high level with Russia," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a press conference with US counterpart Antony Blinken, after the summit between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva this month.