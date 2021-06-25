UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Says Europe Needs 'high-level' Dialogue With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

France says Europe needs 'high-level' dialogue with Russia

France insisted Friday that the EU should engage in a "high level" dialogue with an increasingly aggressive Russia, after Paris and Berlin failed to garner sufficient support among fellow EU members for renewing Brussels-Moscow summits

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :France insisted Friday that the EU should engage in a "high level" dialogue with an increasingly aggressive Russia, after Paris and Berlin failed to garner sufficient support among fellow EU members for renewing Brussels-Moscow summits.

"Europe too must speak at a high level with Russia," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a press conference with US counterpart Antony Blinken, after the summit between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva this month.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Paris Berlin Vladimir Putin Geneva

Recent Stories

Only 0.5% Russians Contract COVID-19 After Getting ..

1 minute ago

UK's Johnson to host Germany's Merkel on July 2

1 minute ago

Budget focuses on relief to low-income segments, s ..

1 minute ago

Iran dismisses Canadian report on Ukrainian airpla ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Russians Who Got 1st Component of COVID- ..

10 minutes ago

US Working to Keep Strong Diplomatic Presence in A ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.