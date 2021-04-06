France says global agreement on corporate tax 'within reach'

France on Tuesday joined a chorus of support for a US push to adopt a global minimum corporate tax, saying an agreement on international taxation "is now within reach"

"We are delighted by the US support for a minimal corporate tax," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP.