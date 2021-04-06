UrduPoint.com
France Says Global Agreement On Corporate Tax 'within Reach'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:33 PM

France says global agreement on corporate tax 'within reach'

France on Tuesday joined a chorus of support for a US push to adopt a global minimum corporate tax, saying an agreement on international taxation "is now within reach"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :France on Tuesday joined a chorus of support for a US push to adopt a global minimum corporate tax, saying an agreement on international taxation "is now within reach".

"We are delighted by the US support for a minimal corporate tax," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP.

