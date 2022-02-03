UrduPoint.com

A spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Paris had no supporting information that the Ukrainian Armed forces had attacked civilian targets in Eastern Ukraine with weapons supplied by NATO

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) A spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Paris had no supporting information that the Ukrainian Armed forces had attacked civilian targets in Eastern Ukraine with weapons supplied by NATO.

Earlier in the day, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Natalya Nikonorova, told Sputnik that Kiev had already used NATO's weapons in eastern Ukraine during the shelling of a substation in DPR-controlled village Yelenovka.

"We have no supporting information for these accusations," the spokesman told a briefing in response to Sputnik's question about what Paris thinks of the Ukrainian army using NATO's weapons.

In January, Normandy-format political advisers decided that a ceasefire in Donbas must be observed unconditionally, the spokesman noted.

"The OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine should report any violations," the spokesman added.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukrain the Normandy group in February 2015. However, the agreement has not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.

