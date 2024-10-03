France Says Israel's 'persona Non Grata' Designation Of UN Chief 'unjustified'
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) France on Thursday condemned Israel's move to declare UN chief Antonio Guterres "persona non grata", saying the decision was "unjustified."
"France regrets the unjustified, serious and counter-productive decision taken by Israel to declare the secretary general of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres, persona non grata," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.
Paris said it had "full support for and confidence" in Guterres, adding that the United Nations played "a fundamental role in the stability of the region".
"France reiterates its commitment to the United Nations Charter, to international law and to the importance of respecting Security Council decisions in maintaining international peace and security," the statement added.
On Wednesday, Israel declared Guterres "persona non grata", accusing him of failing to specifically condemn Iran's missile attack on Israel.
Israel has been a harsh critic of the UN, with ties between the state and the international body souring even more after the October 7 Hamas attacks.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From World
-
Iran summons European envoys over criticism of attack on Israel15 minutes ago
-
On behalf of Saudi the Crown Prince, Foreign Minister participates in the third Asia Cooperation Dia ..25 minutes ago
-
SAudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Germany on Unity Day25 minutes ago
-
Inbound visitor spending in first half of 2024 reaches SAR92.6 billion, says Ministry of Tourism35 minutes ago
-
Australian int'l student visa applications plummet amid gov't crackdown44 minutes ago
-
Education in Bulgaria needs modernization: survey44 minutes ago
-
Many more people die later from hurricanes than when the storm hits: Research54 minutes ago
-
China launches crackdown on ticket scalping in multiple sectors55 minutes ago
-
Laos to enhance economic governance55 minutes ago
-
Africa urged to use technology in combating illegal migration, climate1 hour ago
-
Rwanda to begin trials of vaccine for Marburg virus1 hour ago
-
Britain to hand over sovereignty of remote Chagos Islands to Mauritius1 hour ago