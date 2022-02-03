France Says JCPOA Talks in Vienna at Final Stage, Require Political Solutions

(@FahadShabbir)

Negotiations in Vienna on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are nearing an end and negotiators have returned to their countries to work out political decisions, the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Negotiations in Vienna on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are nearing an end and negotiators have returned to their countries to work out political decisions, the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The eighth round of talks on the 2015 nuclear deal has been underway in Vienna since late December.

"Considering the timetable, we are entering the final phase of negotiations. Political decisions are needed. This is why the negotiators returned to their respective capitals for brief consultations," a spokesperson for the ministry told a briefing.

Paris is determined to reach an agreement ensuring the return of the United States to the JCPOA and Iran's fulfillment of its obligations under the deal, the spokesperson added.

The signatories to the original nuclear accord were the United States, Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union.

It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In May 2018, the Trump administration abandoned the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in response abandoned its commitments under the agreement.

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the deal. The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.