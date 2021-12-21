UrduPoint.com

France Says Killed Suspect In 2020 Murders Of Aid Workers In Niger

French soldiers have killed one of the suspects in last year's murder of six young French aid workers in Niger, the general staff said on Tuesday

The Islamic State group had claimed the killings last August of the six aid workers aged between 25 and 31 and their two local guides while they were visiting a nature reserve in the West African country.

The army identified the killed jihadist as Soumana Boura, one of the bosses of the so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS).

General staff spokesman Colonel Pascal Ianni told AFP that Boura had filmed the execution of the eight victims in August and overseen the publication of the footage.

Boura, who headed a group of dozens of fighters in western Niger, was killed by a French drone strike Monday as he was riding his motorcycle, he said.

A French unit was on its way to secure the area and formally identify him, the army said.

The six French humanitarian workers, their guide and their driver were killed on August 9 in the Koure National Park, a wildlife haven 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Niger's capital Niamey.

IS said that the eight had been killed following their capture in a "blitz attack".

French President Emmanuel Macron said at the time that the killings were "manifestly a terrorist attack" and threatened repercussions.

ISGS boss Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, who France believes ordered the execution of the aid workers, was killed in August by French soldiers.

Eleven other people implicated in the murders were arrested in Niger in recent months.

The area where the aid workers died, famous for its giraffes, is a popular destination for weekend leisure trips by Niamey residents, including foreigners.

The attackers cut the throat of a young woman in the group, shot the others dead, set fire to their jeep and fled.

Monday's strike against the IS leader helped "to fight against the expansion of ISGS and to stop it taking control of some parts of the three-border region" between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, the army said.

After nine years of military presence in the Sahel region, France has begun to reorganise and wind down its Barkhana force there.

It has already left its northern Mali bases of Tessalit, Kidal and Timbuktu and is refocusing its presence on Gao, Menaka and Niamey.

French troops, currently 5,000 in the region, are to be drawn down by about half by 2023.

