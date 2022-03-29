UrduPoint.com

France Says Mariupol Humanitarian Mission Not Possible 'at This Stage'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 11:10 PM

France says Mariupol humanitarian mission not possible 'at this stage'

The conditions for carrying out a humanitarian operation sought by France to help citizens in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol are not met "at this stage," President Emmanuel Macron's office said after the French leader spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The conditions for carrying out a humanitarian operation sought by France to help citizens in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol are not met "at this stage," President Emmanuel Macron's office said after the French leader spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Macron outlined to Putin details of the mission that France, Turkey and Greece would oversee, but the Russian leader replied that "he was going to think about it" before responding, an Elysee Palace official said.

In the meantime, "relaxing our efforts is out of the question" because the situation is "catastrophic" for Mariupol and its residents, the official said.

According to the Kremlin, however, Putin told Macron that Ukrainian "nationalists" in Mariupol would have to "lay down their arms" before Russian forces allow any emergency humanitarian assistance.

It was the ninth telephone call between the two leaders since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24, as Macron presses to keep a diplomatic line open in hopes of ending the conflict.

He sees his task as "achieving first a ceasefire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means", he told broadcaster France 3 at the weekend.

Ukrainian authorities say at least 5,000 people have died in Mariupol since the invasion began, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky calling the siege of the city a "crime against humanity."The Elysee official declined to comment on the latest round of cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, which raised hopes of progress after previous rounds of talks failed to produce any breakthrough.

"We wish to consult first with the Ukrainians," the source said. "For now the war continues" and "our demands remain the same."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey France Died Progress Vladimir Putin Same Istanbul Mariupol Greece February

Recent Stories

Prime Minister writes to MNAs to abstain from voti ..

Prime Minister writes to MNAs to abstain from voting on no confidence motion

12 seconds ago
 World Facing Food Crisis Due to Ukraine Conflict, ..

World Facing Food Crisis Due to Ukraine Conflict, EU Must Be Prepared - Borrell

16 seconds ago
 Samsung Pakistan’s Event in Karachi is the Talk ..

Samsung Pakistan’s Event in Karachi is the Talk of the Town

11 minutes ago
 Seven killed, others abducted in Nigeria train att ..

Seven killed, others abducted in Nigeria train attack

18 seconds ago
 ANF foils bid to smuggle 3600 grams narcotics

ANF foils bid to smuggle 3600 grams narcotics

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Looks Forward to Hosting ASEAN Leaders ..

Biden Says Looks Forward to Hosting ASEAN Leaders This Spring

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.