France Says Necessary to Work on Boosting NPP Safety in Next 15 Years - Nuclear Authority

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) announced on Thursday that the technical capabilities of nuclear power production chains in France remain an issue requiring vigilance, and called for the intensification of work to strengthen the safety of the nuclear power plant (NPP) fleet in the next 15-20 years.

"ASN believes that the work to ensure industrial safety in the next 15-20 years should concern a significant part of the nuclear power plants already in operation, both high power reactors and nuclear fuel cycle facilities, and should be provided for in the new long-term energy program to avoid the risks of deadlocks in the NPP fleet," ASN Chairman Bernard Doroszczuk said at a meeting in the French National Assembly.

Doroszczuk said that ASN has stressed the need to increase investments in the nuclear sector and to improve the competence and professionalism of employees.

"The results of the control carried out by the agency in 2022 showed that the technical capabilities of the nuclear energy production chains in France remain an issue that requires vigilance," the chairman added.

Last year, ASN detected traces of corrosion in 12 nuclear reactors, which later led to their shutdown. Another 18 reactors were closed for scheduled repairs. Currently, 37 of France's 56 nuclear reactors are in operation.

In February 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France plans to build six new EPR2 nuclear reactors by 2050 to ensure the country's energy independence and guarantee electricity supply, while helping to achieve carbon neutrality. The president said construction would begin before 2027.