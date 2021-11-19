UrduPoint.com

France Says No 'retreat' On UK Fishing Demands: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

France is not backing down on its demand that the British crown dependency of Jersey grant all outstanding requests for post-Brexit licenses to French fishermen, its Europe Minister Clement Beaune told AFP on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :France is not backing down on its demand that the British crown dependency of Jersey grant all outstanding requests for post-Brexit licenses to French fishermen, its Europe Minister Clement Beaune told AFP on Friday.

"There is no abandonment, nor retreat. We are continuing with negotiations as well as pressure. We are requesting the same number of licenses," Beaune said.

