UrduPoint.com

France Says Not Aware Russia Plans Going On Offensive In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 02:31 PM

France Says Not Aware Russia Plans Going on Offensive in Ukraine

Paris has no information at the moment about Moscow's purported plans to go on the offensive in Ukraine despite alleged build-up of Russian troops at the Ukrainian-Russian border and prerequisites for invasion, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Paris has no information at the moment about Moscow's purported plans to go on the offensive in Ukraine despite alleged build-up of Russian troops at the Ukrainian-Russian border and prerequisites for invasion, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

"The situation is very serious, tens of thousands of Russian soldiers are near the borders with Ukraine, military exercises of Russian and Belarusian forces will be held in Belarus near the Ukrainian borders in the coming days. All prerequisites for invasion are in place... But at the moment we have no information about the intention of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to move to action," Le Drian said on the air of France 2 broadcaster.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia France Minsk Paris Vladimir Putin Kiev Belarus Border All

Recent Stories

US is Ready to Discuss With Russia Indivisibility ..

US is Ready to Discuss With Russia Indivisibility of Security, Its Interpretatio ..

4 minutes ago
 US Ready to Work With Russia But Will Continue to ..

US Ready to Work With Russia But Will Continue to Support NATO's 'Open Door' Pol ..

4 minutes ago
 Minister for in time completion of Bajaur uplift p ..

Minister for in time completion of Bajaur uplift projects

4 minutes ago
 Cardiac surgical unit opens in key children's hosp ..

Cardiac surgical unit opens in key children's hospital in Afghan capital

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

1 hour ago
 NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But ..

NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But Will Not Compromise on Princip ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>