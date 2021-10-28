France says 'open to talks' on fishing if UK 'honours commitments'

France is ready to hold talks with Britain to resolve on ongoing row over fishing rights as long as London meets its obligations under post-Brexit agreements, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday

Lorient, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :France is ready to hold talks with Britain to resolve on ongoing row over fishing rights as long as London meets its obligations under post-Brexit agreements, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

France has threatened to disrupt trade with Britain from next week if its boats are not granted more access to British waters, but Castex said during a visit to Brittany that his country was "always open to talks, morning, noon and night" so long as Britain "honours its commitments".