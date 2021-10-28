UrduPoint.com

France Says 'open To Talks' On Fishing If UK 'honours Commitments'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:03 PM

France says 'open to talks' on fishing if UK 'honours commitments'

France is ready to hold talks with Britain to resolve on ongoing row over fishing rights as long as London meets its obligations under post-Brexit agreements, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday

Lorient, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :France is ready to hold talks with Britain to resolve on ongoing row over fishing rights as long as London meets its obligations under post-Brexit agreements, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

France has threatened to disrupt trade with Britain from next week if its boats are not granted more access to British waters, but Castex said during a visit to Brittany that his country was "always open to talks, morning, noon and night" so long as Britain "honours its commitments".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Threatened France Visit London From

Recent Stories

Sehwag makes big claims despite facing humiliating ..

Sehwag makes big claims despite facing humiliating defeat

2 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz, Yasir off to Dubai for something exciti ..

Iqra Aziz, Yasir off to Dubai for something exciting

15 minutes ago
 Providing best services to consumers, protection o ..

Providing best services to consumers, protection of employees top priority: FESC ..

2 minutes ago
 HSD demand increases by 26%, petrol 14% in Q1 FY 2 ..

HSD demand increases by 26%, petrol 14% in Q1 FY 2021-22: Hammad

2 minutes ago
 Govt. initiatives help increase IT exports

Govt. initiatives help increase IT exports

2 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz to join Merkel at G20 bilateral t ..

Germany's Scholz to join Merkel at G20 bilateral talks: govt sources

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.