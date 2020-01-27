France says Pentagon Africa cuts would 'severely limit' counter-terror ops

UrduPoint.com
French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly warned Monday that expected cuts to the Pentagon's African operations would hamper efforts against jihadist groups, especially in the Sahel region

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly warned Monday that expected cuts to the Pentagon's African operations would hamper efforts against jihadist groups, especially in the Sahel region.

"US support is critical to our operations, and its reduction would severely limit our effectiveness in our operations against terrorists," Parly said in a joint news conference with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Washington.

