France says several major anti-drug raids launched

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) French authorities launched Monday several new anti-drug raids across the country dubbed "XXL cleanup operations", Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

President Emmanuel Macron last Tuesday launched a major operation against the narcotics trade in Marseille and other French cities, saying that gangland battles that last year left dozens dead had made life a misery for residents.

"In Marseille and other cities in France, we have launched an unprecedented operation to put a stop to drug trafficking and ensure republican order," Macron had written on X, formerly Twitter.

He said that operations would be launched in about 10 French cities, adding that it would be an "XXL" cleanup.

According to local authorities, 900 police and custom officers were deployed in Marseille and the Bouches-du-Rhone region on the first day the operation.

In the first three days, 22 kilogrammes of drugs, over 385,000 Euros and four weapons were seized and 71 people placed in custody.