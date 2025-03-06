Open Menu

France Says Sharing Military Intelligence With Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) France on Thursday said Paris was providing military intelligence to Ukraine, after Washington suspended sharing its own with Kyiv.

CIA director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday the United States has "paused" intelligence sharing with Ukraine after a dramatic breakdown in relations between Kyiv and the White House.

"Our intelligence is sovereign... with our own capacities," French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu told France Inter radio.

"We are passing this on to the Ukrainians."

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky had a public falling out in the Oval Office last week after which Ukraine's top ally suspended crucial US military aid.

