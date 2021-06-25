France Says To 'act Together' With US To Pressure Lebanon Officials Behind Crisis
Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:32 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :France and the United States have agreed to act together to put pressure on Lebanese officials responsible for the political and economic crisis gripping the country, the French foreign minister said Friday.
"We have decided to act together to put pressure on those responsible. We know who they are," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a news conference with US counterpart Antony Blinken in Paris. "We need to see real leadership in Beirut," Blinken added.