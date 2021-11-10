France says to host Russian defence, foreign ministers for talks Friday

France will host Russia's foreign and defence ministers for talks in Paris on Friday on the situation in Ukraine and Russia's activities in the Sahel region of West Africa, the French government said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :France will host Russia's foreign and defence ministers for talks in Paris on Friday on the situation in Ukraine and Russia's activities in the Sahel region of West Africa, the French government said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly will meet with their Russian counterparts Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of a conference on Libya, their offices said in a joint statement on Tuesday.