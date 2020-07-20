UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Says Up To 500 Virus Clusters But No 'second Wave' Yet

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:10 PM

France says up to 500 virus clusters but no 'second wave' yet

French authorities have reported 400 to 500 active coronavirus outbreak clusters but there are no signs of an imminent "second wave," Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :French authorities have reported 400 to 500 active coronavirus outbreak clusters but there are no signs of an imminent "second wave," Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday.

Many of the current virus clusters involve abattoirs or other contained professional settings such as old age homes, he said.

Others had resulted from family reunions during the summer holidays.

"At this point we are very far from a second wave," Veran told Franceinfo radio, as face masks were made mandatory in all enclosed public spaces including shops, covered markets and administrative buildings.

"The goal is not to worry people excessively, but to keep them on their guard," he said.

Nationwide the "R" number indicating the viral transmission rate now stands at 1.2, meaning 10 infected people will infect an additional 12 on average, according to the Sante Publique France health agency.

But in some areas on the French mainland, the rate is much higher, with the southern Mediterranean region including Marseille and Nice now reporting a rate of 1.

55.

Brittany in western France stood at 2.6 percent -- meaning 10 infected people could infect on average 26 more people.

If the "worrying trends" continue the government will again consider regional lockdowns or even new nationwide confinement orders, Veran said, adding: "All options are on the table." People without face masks in public spaces risk fines of 135 Euros ($155), but "we're not going to start handing out fines for people reuniting with their families!" he added.

Asked if France had enough masks to go around, having been caught woefully short when the outbreak gained speed in March, Veran said he was focusing on ensuring there were stocks in vacation hotspots as well as the Paris region.

The government aims to have a stockpile of 60 million face masks by October, compared with just 3.5 million when the outbreak began.

France has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with a coronavirus death toll of over 30,150 people.

Related Topics

Europe Holidays France Nice Marseille Paris March October Stocks Market Family All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; enters history as a source ..

10 minutes ago

New Zealand PM’s appearance in TikTok video goes ..

16 minutes ago

Abid Ali injury update

22 minutes ago

Species conservation fieldwork severely disrupted ..

25 minutes ago

Accession to Pakistan resolution reflects true asp ..

27 minutes ago

Government response to Covid-19 sloppy

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.