France Says Will Insist on Compensation From Australia for Breaking Submarine Contract

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) France will continue to demand compensation from Australia for breaking the contract on submarines, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

"The submarine issue is not over for me yet. The Australians may have lost a lot more than they think...

The Australians broke the contract and we will work to ensure that our expenses are reimbursed," Le Drian said on air of the RTL radio.

On September 15, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS alliance as a platform for defense and security cooperation. The announcement came as Australia unilaterally withdrew from a $66 billion agreement on the purchase of submarines from France in favor of a new contract with the UK and the US. France described the move as a betrayal of trust between the countries.