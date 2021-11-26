France scraps migrants meeting with UK minister after PM letter

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told UK counterpart Priti Patel on Friday he was scrapping planned weekend talks with her, in protest at a letter made public by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the migrant crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told UK counterpart Priti Patel on Friday he was scrapping planned weekend talks with her, in protest at a letter made public by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the migrant crisis.

In a message seen by AFP, Darmanin told Patel the letter from Johnson to President Emmanuel Macron suggesting France takes back migrants who cross the Channel was a "disappointment." He added: "Making it public made it even worse. I therefore need to cancel our meeting in Calais on Sunday."