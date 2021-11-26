UrduPoint.com

France Scraps Migrants Meeting With UK Minister After PM Letter

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:50 PM

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told UK counterpart Priti Patel on Friday he was scrapping planned weekend talks with her, in protest at a letter made public by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the migrant crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told UK counterpart Priti Patel on Friday he was scrapping planned weekend talks with her, in protest at a letter made public by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the migrant crisis.

In a message seen by AFP, Darmanin told Patel the letter from Johnson to President Emmanuel Macron suggesting France takes back migrants who cross the Channel was a "disappointment." He added: "Making it public made it even worse. I therefore need to cancel our meeting in Calais on Sunday."

