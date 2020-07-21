UrduPoint.com
France Secures Nearly $46Bln In Subsidies From EU's New Recovery Plan - Le Maire

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:20 PM

France Secures Nearly $46Bln in Subsidies From EU's New Recovery Plan - Le Maire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) France will receive 40 billion Euros (over $45 billion) in subsidies under the new economic recovery plan that the EU leaders agreed on in Brussels, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

At a prolonged European Council summit, 27 leaders finally came to an agreement on the creation of the 750 billion euro recovery fund in the early hours of Tuesday.

The countries hit hardest by the pandemic will benefit from the 390 billion euros in subsidies and 360 billion euros in loans.

"That means 40 billion euros in subsidies for France," Le Maire said on the Franceinfo broadcaster, adding that the package is immediately available.

The minister also said that the French government will unveil the final version of the rescue strategy to revive the country's economy on August 24.

