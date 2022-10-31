UrduPoint.com

France Seeking On-Land Export Route For Ukrainian Grain After Russia Quits Deal - Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) France, together with allies from the European Union, is working to arrange a land route for the export of grain from Ukraine following Russia's withdrawal from the UN-brokered international deal for sea exports, Minister of Agriculture and food Sovereignty Marc Fesneau said on Monday.

"I often communicate with colleagues in the EU, especially with my German counterpart. We are trying to find out whether this route that can no longer go through the Black Sea can go by land... in particular through Romania and Poland, so that those who need grain could get it at a reasonable price," Fesneau told the French radio RMC.

The minister believes "third world countries" will suffer the most from Russia's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, whereas for France there will be no direct consequences.

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea fleet in the bay of Sevastopol in Crimea. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reacted to the move the next day, urging Russia to reconsider its decision.

