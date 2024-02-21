Open Menu

France Seeks To Placate Farmers As Protests Flare Up Again

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal sought to head off fresh farmers' protests Wednesday, as they resumed direct action including dumping produce and blocking roads in pursuit of their demands

Attal promised to elevate agriculture "to the status of a fundamental national interest", outlining an agriculture bill designed to address farmers' grievances.

Farmers staged crippling nationwide protests last month before their unions called for them to be suspended after the government promised reforms.

But this weekend's national agriculture show - a major annual event for both the French public and its politicians - has become a de facto deadline for the government to meet farmers' demands.

Even as Attal was speaking Wednesday, farmers were blockading a stretch of around 70 kilometres (43 miles) on a motorway in the south of the country.

On Tuesday, farmers had blocked a milk transport in protest against wholesale prices they say are too low, and set fire to tyres at roundabouts.

In some of the angriest protests in Europe, French farmers were out in force for more than a week in January, using tractors to block key roads into Paris and other major highways nationwide.

Their grievances include burdensome environmental rules, the threat of cheap imports from outside the EU, and measures to address the low income many of them still suffer.

Fresh farmer protests also flared up in other European countries on Wednesday, with hundreds of tractors rolling into Madrid, and similar demonstrations taking place in Poland and Greece.

