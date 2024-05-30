Open Menu

France Seeks To Save Nazi Massacre Village From Decay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 09:37 PM

France seeks to save Nazi massacre village from decay

A French village preserved as a reminder of Nazi cruelty since Waffen-SS troops murdered 643 people there in 1944 is in danger of decay, sparking efforts to preserve the site

OradoursurGlane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A French village preserved as a reminder of Nazi cruelty since Waffen-SS troops murdered 643 people there in 1944 is in danger of decay, sparking efforts to preserve the site.

On June 10, 1944, Oradour-sur-Glane in German-occupied southern France became the scene of a massacre of civilians that still shocks the nation to this day.

Possibly as punishment for the killing by the French Resistance of a high-ranking SS member, German troops rounded up everyone they could find in the village and machine-gunned or burned alive men, women and children, torched or razed buildings and destroyed a church.

Postwar president Charles de Gaulle said the "martyr village" should never be rebuilt, but instead kept as a permanent reminder of the horrors of the Nazi occupation for postwar generations.

Related Topics

France German SITE June Women Church

Recent Stories

Three special trains to be run on Eid-ul-Azha

Three special trains to be run on Eid-ul-Azha

3 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting on remission policy

Law minister chairs meeting on remission policy

3 minutes ago
 DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful launching ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful launching of PakSat-MM1

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for stre ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for strengthening Numbardari system in ..

3 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns Israel's brutality, calls for ..

PM strongly condemns Israel's brutality, calls for global intervention to stop P ..

46 seconds ago
 Sindh to introduce e-logistics portal, e-payment f ..

Sindh to introduce e-logistics portal, e-payment facilities for ease of people: ..

47 seconds ago
Acting President issues Elections (Amendment) Ordi ..

Acting President issues Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024

3 minutes ago
 CPEC second phase to focus on green growth, liveli ..

CPEC second phase to focus on green growth, livelihood enhancing corridor: Speak ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to furthe ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties

49 seconds ago
 Balochistan vital for national, international inve ..

Balochistan vital for national, international investors in various fields: Gover ..

3 minutes ago
 Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set thin ..

Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set things right at Wembley

3 minutes ago
 Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas

Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World