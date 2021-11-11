UrduPoint.com

France Seems To Face 5th Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:10 AM

France Seems to Face 5th Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic - Health Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The current epidemiological situation in France looks like the start of the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, French Minister of Health Olivier Veran said.

"Many of our neighbors are already facing the fifth wave (of the coronavirus pandemic). It is often more severe than the previous ones ... What is happening now in our country looks like the beginning of the fifth wave. The spread of the virus is accelerating," Veran told the TF1 broadcaster on late Wednesday.

The minister does not rule out that France may avoid the full-scale fifth wave of the pandemic due to the massive vaccination and sanitary restrictions.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 251.34 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.07 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

France has confirmed more than 7.34 million COVID-19 cases so far, with 119,003 fatalities.

Related Topics

World France March May 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

5 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

6 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

7 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

7 hours ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

7 hours ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.